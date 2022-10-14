Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on October 14 inaugurated the state's first-ever five-star hotel, the Taj Vivanta, in Shillong.

The event was attended by cabinet Ministers, the member of Rajya Sabha from Meghalaya, the Chief Secretary, the Director General of Police (DGP), the Chairperson, MTDC, senior government officials, delegates from the media and members of the civil society.



Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister called this a truly momentous occasion in the history of Meghalaya.

Sangma also highlighted that the work for the hotel had been going on since 1986 and could be completed only after a strong push was given by the current government.

Later, he also congratulated and thanked all the stakeholders for completing the project despite the COVID-induced disruptions.

Sangma also said that the Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong along with the upcoming hotel Courtyard by Marriott will give a huge boost to high-value tourism in the State.

''This model will be further replicated going forward to transform Meghalaya into the most preferred destination for ecotourism. Today, we have handed over the hotel to IHCL and the hotel will soon be open for guests,'' he added.



The chief minister reiterated his vision of transforming Meghalaya into the top 10 states within the next 10 years and said that tourism is at the core of realizing this vision.

''The Government is developing tourism on a hub and spoke model wherein Sohra, Jowai, Shillong, Umiam, and Tura will act as hubs and nearby rural tourist destinations will be developed as spokes. In line with this strategy, the Government has taken a number of initiatives to augment the accommodation infrastructure in the state,'' he added.

These include the construction of large resorts and tourism infrastructure in Sakaladuma in West Garo Hills, Shnongpdeng in West Jaintia Hills, Sohra in East Khasi Hills, Mawlyndep and Nongmahir in Ribhoi, Nongkhnum in West Khasi Hills, Thadlaskien in West Jaintia Hills and Pelgawari in South West Garo Hills. Tourism infrastructure and amenities at a cost of Rs. 5 -10 crores each, will also be set up in several villages.



The state faces a shortage of high-quality rooms and the presence of five-star hotels in Shillong would allow the government to attract high-value tourists, and host national and international music and sports events, and other seminars and conferences.

''The Vivanta Meghalaya, Shillong would herald an era of luxury tourism in the state and will go a long way in fulfilling the aspirations of the residents of the state,'' Sangma said.

With a built-up area of about 8,800 sq. m., the hotel has 101 rooms and other facilities including a specialty restaurant, coffee shops, bar, retail shops, and a banquet hall. It is owned by the Meghalaya Tourism Development Corporation (MTDC) and has been leased out for a period of 33 years on a PPP mode to be operated by the IHCL.