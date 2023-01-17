Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on January 16 inaugurated the first government engineering college of the state in Shillong.

The project was undertaken by Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA) and constructed at the cost of Rs 26 crore and constructed in the Mawlai area.

The engineering college will cater to the degree course of three technical branches, civil engineering, electrical engineering, and mining engineering with an intake capacity of 30 for each branch.

The government has created 55 posts which include 36 teaching and 19 non-teaching posts.

During the inauguration, Sangma said that his government has spent the last five years focusing on the needs of young people, and as a result, the government has initiated a slew of programmes.

His government has surveyed and interacted with over 90,000 youths and has come up with a road map to channelise their potential, CM added.

Different programmes related to entrepreneurship, sports, and music that are being initiated by the government has been drawn from such studies, he stated.

The CM further added that youth is an asset and power we have, if we use their energy in the correct way, we can ensure that Meghalaya can be the best state in the nation. Youth play an important role in driving the future of our state.

The chief minister said the government will continue to focus on human capital development as an investment for Meghalaya’s growth.