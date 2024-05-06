Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on May 6 inspected the installation of a waste segregation machine at Rongkhon Songgital, in Tura.

The waste segregation machine in the region serves as an important method to sort waste materials.

Taking to the micro-blogging site X, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma wrote, "Inspected the installation of a waste segregation machine at Rongkhon Songgital in Tura. The machine will use a variety of sorting methods to separate organic matter, plastics, metal, bricks, stones, etc."

The machine is specially designed to look over the segregation of materials like organic matter, plastics, bricks, stones, among others. Meanwhile, the machine is an important development which aims to clear the Rongkhon Songgital landfill site.

He further added, "Through these processes, the legacy waste at the Rongkhon Songgital landfill site will be cleared."

The dumping ground of Tura Town at Rongkhon, Songgital has been set up specifically to resolve the menace of waste management.