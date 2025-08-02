Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma lauds filmmaker Dominic Megam Sangma for prestigious National Film Award

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has extended his heartfelt congratulations to acclaimed filmmaker Dominic Megam Sangma for winning a National Film Award, lauding the director's exceptional storytelling and contribution to Indian cinema.

Taking to social media, the Chief Minister praised Sangma’s creative brilliance, stating that his work has brought pride to the state and the people of Meghalaya. “Dominic Megam Sangma's storytelling is not just powerful—it captures the essence of our culture, emotions, and identity. Winning at the National Film Awards is a moment of great pride for the entire state,” the CM wrote.

Sangma, known for his deeply rooted and evocative storytelling, has been a leading voice in indigenous cinema from the Northeast. His latest achievement at the prestigious National Film Awards further cements his position as a vital force in the Indian film industry.

Conrad Sangma emphasized that the recognition will serve as an inspiration for young artists and storytellers in the region, encouraging them to pursue their passion for cinema and creative arts.

The Chief Minister concluded by saying, “We celebrate this moment with joy and look forward to many more such recognitions for talents from Meghalaya.”