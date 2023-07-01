Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma launched the Prime Tourism Vehicle Scheme on June 30. The scheme aims to provide high-quality mobility solutions to tour operators and individuals, ensuring a seamless and enjoyable tourism experience in the state.

Under the scheme, 16 Innova Crysta vehicles have been rolled out, offering luxurious and comfortable transportation for tourists exploring the picturesque landscapes of Meghalaya. The introduction of these vehicles is expected to enrich the overall tourism experience and contribute to the growth of the sector.

Expressing his enthusiasm for the scheme, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to Twitter, stating, "In our continuous endeavor to promote tourism, I am pleased to launch the tourism vehicle for tour operators and individuals. As part of the scheme, we have rolled out 16 Innova Crysta today. The luxury vehicles will provide high-quality mobility and will enhance the overall experience of the tourists."

The Tourism Department shortlisted 50 individuals and groups from over 600 applicants who had applied for the scheme. To encourage participation, the government is offering a 50 percent subsidy under the Prime Tourism Vehicle Scheme, including loan repayment for the next two years.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma highlighted the government's commitment to promoting tourism and fostering a conducive ecosystem for the sector. He stated, "As a government, we have rolled out various schemes to promote tourism, and providing luxury vehicles to individuals and groups will only add to creating a better ecosystem for the tourism sector."

Looking towards the future, CM Sangma outlined the long-term vision for the scheme, stating, "We will be giving a total of 50 vehicles in this financial year, minimum. Depending on the response and utility, we intend to continue this program every year. By doing so for the next five years, we expect to have a minimum of 250 vehicles. However, our decision will be based on market demand, vehicle utility, and the response we receive. We may even increase it to 500 vehicles in the next five years."

CM Sangma also emphasized the government's commitment to bridging gaps in various sectors, drawing a parallel to the agricultural sector where subsidized Mahindra Pick-ups were provided to farmers and associations. Recognizing the financial viability and job creation potential in the tourism sector, he expressed openness to exploring similar opportunities in other sectors based on market demand and identified gaps.