Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has laid emphasis on team work and correct mindset to achieve larger goals and to achieve success in life.

Addressing at the inaugural function of the Meghalaya Next Leaders Workshop at State Convention Centre, Shillong on Thursday, CM Sangma urges the state to recognise people's potential and place them in areas of expertise to maximise efficiency and yield the best results.

“If you do not have the correct mindset and thought process, no matter what capability you have in life it won’t make a difference”, added CM Sangma while exhorting that capability starts with the right mindset.

The Chief Minister spoke extensively about the value of teamwork, saying that departments shouldn't operate in isolation but rather should come together and cooperate to accomplish a greater objective. To create an effective team, he continued, "We need to acknowledge the strengths in our teammates and give them the freedom to work."

While highlighting the various verticals needed for effective governance, CM Sangma claimed that infrastructure, social, administrative, and socio-economic verticals all need to be prioritised. "I have frequently worked to make sure that the same team would be working on different verticals together in the context of governance. To accomplish the greater vision and goal, it is crucial that many departments and individuals work together,” added CM Sangma.

The workshop with the theme – “building a capable learning State” is being attended by Dr. Michael Woolcock, one of the developers of Problem Driven Adaptation (PDIA), Dr Aron Manoharan from Suffolk University in Massachusetts, amongst others.