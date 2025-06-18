Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on June 18, laid the foundation for the construction of a new building for the Capt. Williamson Memorial Government Higher Secondary School at Baghmara, South Garo Hills.

The Rs 7 crore project aims to provide improved educational infrastructure for students in the region.

The school is named after Meghalaya’s first Chief Minister Capt. Williamson A. Sangma, a towering figure in the state’s political history.

“The new building will be a blessing to the students of the area who will grow to lead the region to different levels of development,” said the chief minister on his official X handle.

In another major step for youth empowerment, CM Sangma also laid the foundation for a Synthetic Athletic Track in Baghmara, including construction of the sub-base. The project aligns with the state’s larger vision of building robust sports infrastructure to identify and nurture young talent.

“This is in line with our vision to develop sports infrastructure across the state to nurture the talent of our young people. Dedicate it to our youth,” he said.

Earlier on June 17, the chief minister laid foundations for two significant tourism projects in the district — the development of the Siju Adura trail (leading to the Siju Hanging Bridge), and the construction of a Tourist Lodge at Siju. Both initiatives are funded under the State Plan Scheme and are designed to enhance eco-tourism, boost local connectivity, and generate livelihood opportunities for the community.

“These initiatives aim to enhance connectivity, boost local tourism, and create opportunities for the community,” CM Sangma stated.