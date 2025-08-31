Meghalaya CM champions music-youth at Tura workshop, highlights Rs 35 cr aid for 7,500 artists
Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma supports music education in Meghalaya. Emphasis on structured music education, equipment access, and institutional support. The initiative aims to benefit Tura's youth and cultural growth across the state.
- Meghalaya CM attended ABRSM guitar workshop and concert in Tura
- He reminisced performing as a young musician in 1996-97 without support system
- State invested Rs 35 crore last year to support 7,500 artists
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma attended the Associated Board of the Royal Schools of Music (ABRSM) Guitar Workshop and Concert in Tura, on August 30, highlighting his government’s commitment to supporting musicians and youth development in the state.
Reflecting on his visit, CM Sangma recalled performing in Tura as a young musician in 1996-97, noting the lack of a structured support system for artists at the time.
"It was a full-circle moment, returning to a place I performed as a young musician in 1996-97, now as Chief Minister,” he wrote on his official X handle, emphasizing the importance of nurturing talent through initiatives like the Meghalaya Grassroots Music Project (MGMP).
The chief minister informed that the state invested Rs 35 crore last year to support 7,500 artists across Meghalaya.
The Chief Minister stressed that supporting music goes beyond funding. He highlighted the need for structured music education, access to proper equipment, and institutional backing to elevate Meghalaya’s music scene.
Sangma expressed optimism about the positive impact such initiatives would have on Tura’s youth and the state’s cultural development.
"But it is not just about funding. We need structured music education, access to proper equipment, and institutions to elevate Meghalaya’s music scene. Happy to be a part of initiatives like these. Excited for the impact this will have on Tura's youth," he stated.
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