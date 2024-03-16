The National People's Party (NPP) officially launched its campaign for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections on Friday in Adokgre village, North Garo hills District, Meghalaya. The meeting, attended by NPP party workers, was led by the party's National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma.

The party's MP candidates for the elections, Agatha Sangma for Tura Constituency and Dr. Ampareen Lyngdoh for Shillong Constituency, were also present, along with all MLAs from the NPP Party.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister stated that this launch was a continuation of a tradition started during late P A Sangma's tenure. He expressed his belief that this was a good omen and an auspicious start to their campaign. The party also welcomed new members, including those from different political parties and retired government servants.

Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, has expressed his intention to emulate his father, the founder of the National People's Party (NPP), the late PA Sangma. Consequently, the party officially commenced its Lok Sabha election campaign from Chenangre Stadium in Adgre, a tradition initiated by his father. During the meeting, the NPP welcomed new members from various political parties and retired government workers. The rally saw participation from hundreds of residents from different locations in the Garo Hills region.

The party and its mostly female voter base are particularly excited as both the candidates are women. Agatha Sangma, the incumbent MP and candidate from Tura Lok Sabha constituency, in her speech highlighted the government's development schemes and emphasized that the current state government prioritizes development in every department for the people of Meghalaya.

Regarding national strategies for the upcoming MP elections, CM Conrad Sangma stated, 'We are yet to make a final decision. We have been approached by numerous individuals. As a national party, the National Committee has granted its consent for the national president to make the decision. I will discuss with other leaders and we will make a decision based on the vision. However, as of now, we are focused on Shillong and Tura, the two seats we are sure of, and have not yet decided on the others.'

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