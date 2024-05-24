Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, embarked on a visit to the Tura Civil Hospital on Thursday, marking a crucial step in the ongoing renovation and enhancement of its infrastructure and services. The purpose of his visit was to assess the progress of the renovations and to discuss the pressing need for additional facilities, a culmination of prior discussions highlighting the hospital's urgent requirements.

During his visit, Chief Minister Sangma engaged in constructive dialogues with the hospital management, delving into the intricacies of the ongoing upgrades. Notably, he also took the opportunity to meet with patients who had undergone surgeries at the newly installed Cardiac Catheterization (CATH) lab. Expressing admiration for the medical team's dedication, Sangma extended his congratulations for their pivotal role in facilitating critical heart surgeries.

Emphasizing the need for continued improvements, the medical practitioners underscored the necessity for a dedicated critical care unit for heart patients at the Tura Civil Hospital. Furthermore, they outlined the imperative for augmenting facilities and manpower across various units, advocating for the recruitment of paramedics and technicians to bolster healthcare provisions.

Addressing the media after the comprehensive review, Chief Minister Sangma reiterated the government's unwavering commitment to enhancing healthcare infrastructure statewide. "We remain steadfast in our endeavor to elevate the standard of healthcare across Meghalaya," he affirmed. Sangma also highlighted the significance of the recently inaugurated CATH lab, which has significantly mitigated the need for patients from Garo Hills to travel to Guwahati for cardiac interventions.

Reflecting on recent surgical interventions at the CATH lab, Sangma commended the medical team for their exemplary performance in treating high-risk patients promptly, potentially saving lives. "The successful surgeries underscore the critical importance of timely interventions and underscore our commitment to prioritizing patient well-being," he stated.

Furthermore, Sangma pledged to sustain efforts to fortify healthcare services across the state, affirming the government's dedication to further bolstering health infrastructure. In a proactive measure, he directed the Chief Secretary to oversee ongoing improvements in hospitals and healthcare facilities, ensuring their seamless execution and submission of regular progress reports.