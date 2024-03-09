Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, participated in the #MyCity campaign in Dhankheti, Shillong on March 9 while promoting cleanliness in and around the city.

Sangma took part in the cleaning drive cleaning the city streets, brooming roads, and collecting waste. He also urged local shopkeepers to maintain cleanliness around their shops and install dustbins.

The Chief Minister expressed the need for collective efforts to ensure a cleaner and healthier community.

It is a developing story. More details awaited.