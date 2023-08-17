Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma took the stage at the 8th General Meeting of the All Jaintia Muster Roll Workers and Labour Union, held in Ummulong, West Jaintia Hills. The event, in collaboration with the Union of Cook cum Helpers PM Poshan, Meghalaya, witnessed a strong gathering of workers and officials.

Expressing gratitude for the felicitations from the association and union, Chief Minister Sangma highlighted the significance of being part of the association on its Foundation Day. He stressed that the government stands in solidarity with muster roll workers and mid-day meal cooks.

Addressing the persistent issue of delayed salaries for Muster Roll Workers, Sangma noted, "When we assumed office in 2018, long-standing issues with salary delays were prevalent. We acknowledged these challenges and committed to resolving them. To address this, we improved coordination among our departments, leading the Finance Department to release three months' advance payments. This ensured timely salary disbursement."

Acknowledging the scale of the task, he emphasized the gradual progress being made, stating, "This is a continuous effort. While the resolution might not be immediate, we're making strides towards it by streamlining processes. Today, a majority of our Muster Roll Workers are receiving their salaries on time."

Sangma emphasized the importance of prioritizing citizen welfare over vote bank politics. "Every citizen's service, from cabinet ministers to farmers, carries equal importance. Our mission is to alleviate the hardships endured for years. This aligns with our unwavering commitment to elevate our citizens' lives," he reaffirmed.

He further added, "Meghalaya's challenges are formidable, but our dedication is unwavering. We are resolute in serving the state's best interests and making a positive impact."

Assuring the muster roll workers and mid-day meal cooks, Sangma vowed to address their concerns regarding wages, maternity leave, and other benefits. "While not all the issues from your memorandum may be immediately resolved, rest assured that the government will put in sincere efforts to address them," he assured.

Deputy Chief Minister Snaiwbhalang Dhar also graced the event, underlining the government's united commitment to tackle the challenges faced by the state's workforce.

The Chief Minister felicitated a meritorious student, the child of a muster roll worker, who secured a high rank in the SSLC examination this year. The muster roll workers, in turn, honored the Chief Minister for his efforts in enhancing salary and honorarium.