Meghalaya's Chief Minister, Conrad K Sangma, and Sports Minister, Shakliar Warjri, convened a review meeting on Wednesday to discuss the forthcoming Meghalaya Games. Scheduled for January 2024, the games will be hosted in Tura, West Garo Hills.

The meeting, held with Deputy Commissioners online, covered various aspects of the event's preparation including venue location, accommodation, and other crucial logistics such as security, water, electricity, food, and materials.

Despite acknowledging the challenges posed by Tura's limited infrastructure, which needs to accommodate nearly 4000 attendees including athletes and officials, Sangma expressed optimism about making the necessary arrangements in time. The government plans to hold another review meeting on December 8 in Tura.