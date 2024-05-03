Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on May 3 reviewed the flagship initiative CM-CONNECT.

Sangma said that the platform has been influential in addressing the issues faced by the public.

Taking to X, the Meghalaya CM stated, “In the past few months, through this citizen centric platform, we have been able to address various concerns of the public.”

Furthermore, Sangma also assured that the initiative would prove effective in reaching out to more people with the help of public hearings and other activities.

He also stated, “Moving forward, we shall be reaching out to the community, through public hearings and other engaging activities. Your voices matter, and we are here to listen, understand, and act on your concerns.”

Chief Minister Sangma had launched the CM-Connect platform on February 15, 2024.

The initiative aims to act as a one-stop centre for filing complaints and getting information about government schemes, further resolving public grievances in a time-bound manner.

The platform is designed as an omnichannel platform for resolving grievances, addressing citizens' queries and registering citizens' needs.

"CM connect is a platform through which we are providing a platform to citizens to be able to address their concerns, complaints, get information about government schemes. So it's a one-point contact,” Sangma said during its launch.