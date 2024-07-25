Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Thursday swiftly addressed a long-standing concern by sanctioning Rs 2 lakh for the construction of a waiting shed in Riphingkona village, South West Garo Hills. This decision followed a heartfelt plea from an elderly resident during the CM-Connect programme held at Student’s Field in Ampati.

The elderly woman had previously raised this issue during the Chief Minister’s visit to Monabari village in 2018, where Sangma had promised the funding. Although the financial sanction was initially allotted, the cheque was never collected and was refunded to the government in 2019. Upon learning this, Sangma instructed his team to immediately reallocate Rs 2 lakh for the waiting shed.

The cheque was issued to the Riphingkona Village Organisation, bringing immense relief to the elderly woman who expressed her gratitude emotionally amidst a gathering of local residents.

The CM-Connect programme provided a platform for residents to voice various concerns including road connectivity, inadequate water supply, and delays in infrastructure projects. Sangma emphasized the importance of such interactions for the government to receive direct feedback and address issues effectively. “This platform helps us understand public grievances and take corrective measures to ensure efficient service delivery,” he said.

Residents also highlighted issues like load shedding and power fluctuations. The Chief Minister acknowledged these concerns and directed officials to visit the affected villages and resolve the problems. He further emphasized that collaborative efforts are key to improving governance and overall development.