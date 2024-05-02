Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging platform X to announce significant strides in fostering bilateral relations with Bhutan. Sangma disclosed his recent discussions with the India-Bhutan Foundation, led by Major General V. Namgyel, Ambassador of Bhutan to India, and Mr. Sudhakar Dalela, Ambassador of India to Bhutan, along with their respective teams. The dialogue aimed at enhancing ties between the two nations across various sectors including trade, culture, and tourism.

During the deliberations, Sangma stated the importance of strengthening ties with Bhutan and exploring avenues for mutual growth. Trade, cultural exchange, and tourism emerged as pivotal areas for collaboration, with both sides expressing keen interest in fostering deeper engagement.

In another key development, Chief Minister Sangma convened a review meeting with the Information and Communication Department to address the issue of last-mile connectivity within the state. Highlighting the significance of robust connectivity infrastructure, Sangma underscored the government's commitment to ensuring seamless connectivity across Meghalaya.

The review meeting identified 30 strategic locations in the state for the implementation of measures aimed at bolstering last-mile connectivity. This initiative is poised to enhance accessibility and facilitate the smooth flow of communication, thereby bridging existing gaps in connectivity infrastructure.