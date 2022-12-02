Meghalaya Chief Minister and the National People's Party Chief Conrad K Sangma has squashed the rumour of him contesting from two different Constituencies in the 2023 MLA election.

"Not at all, I will not contest from two Constituencies...as of now I am only contesting from South Tura Constituency", said the NPP Chief.

"I am being clear on that, I have full faith in my constituency, I have worked very hard in my constituency and I have built up. So, the question of me leaving my constituency", he added.

The Chief Minister informed that till this point he has not decided on contesting from another constituency yet.

"The party has not decided on this yet, we will see on the situation how it unfolds but as I said my primary constituency South Tura is the constituency as of now and at the moment I intend to contest and I will contest from South Tura for sure", he further added.