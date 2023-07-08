Underlining the importance of innovation in education, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, on July 8 said that an institution's value is measured by its innovative ideas.

He was speaking during the inauguration ceremony of the National Law University (NLU) at the temporary campus located in Mayurbhanj Complex in Shillong.

''An institution's value is measured by its innovative ideas, whether in production or process. The establishment of NLU in Shillong will contribute to the transformation of legal education and the broader field of education,'' he said.

During his address, Sangma also stressed the importance of documenting and codifying customary and tribal laws and expressed his vision for NLU to become a center of excellence for research on customary laws and practices in the entire Northeast region.

Sangma highlighted that the establishment of NLU will bring about a transformative change in legal studies and research in Meghalaya. He further acknowledged the challenges faced by the state's legal system over the past 50 years due to the lack of proper institutions for training, exposure, and knowledge.

Later, he expressed confidence that NLU's establishment will ensure the provision of quality legal education and other services.

Speaking on the National Education Policy (NEP), Sangma affirmed the government's commitment to aligning with the new Education Policy. However, he also accepted the fact that the transition would require time and investment but emphasized the government's dedication to incorporating the aspects of the National Education Policy in all new initiatives.

Sangma stressed the significance of integrating smart technology for education, as it facilitates connectivity with the global society and enhances the learning experience for students.

He further said that the government has allocated Rs 25 crore for infrastructure development at the temporary campus, of which Rs 19 crore has already been utilized, adding, ''The campus, previously utilized by other institutions, will continue to serve its purpose while the permanent campus for NLU is being set up''.

On the other hand, the Chief Justice of Meghalaya, speaking at the inauguration of the NLU, highlighted the institution's unique blend of tradition and modernity, as well as its futuristic approach.

The Chief Justice emphasized that NLU's distinguishing factor would be its focus on studying cultural and tribal laws, with the ultimate goal of codifying and comprehending their beauty and societal significance.

Later, Education Minister Rakkam A Sangma emphasized the transformative role that the National Law University (NLU) will play in shaping the future of the state. He highlighted that NLU will provide students with the necessary tools and knowledge to develop ideas that contribute to the overall welfare of the state.

“By imparting quality legal education and fostering a deep understanding of the law, NLU will empower students to become catalysts for positive change in society”, he said.



The ceremony witnessed the presence of Chief Justice of Meghalaya High Court, Sanjib Banerjee, Education Minister, Rakkam A Sangma, and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof Indrajit Dube.

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