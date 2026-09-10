Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma takes charge of national Muay Thai body

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has accepted the chairmanship of the United Muay Thai Association of India (UMAI), a move expected to strengthen efforts to promote and develop the combat sport in the country.

The development was announced by the Commissioner and Secretary of the Chief Minister’s Secretariat on September 9.

UMAI is the national governing body for Muay Thai in India and has been recognised by the International Federation of Muaythai Associations (IFMA) since 2019. IFMA is recognised by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Welcoming Sangma’s appointment, UMAI General Secretary Dr ShriRam Choudhary said his leadership and vision would help expand the sport’s reach and popularity across India.

Meghalaya has emerged as one of the prominent centres for Muay Thai in the country, with athletes from the state winning more than 50 medals at national and international competitions.

Sangma had recently felicitated Muay Thai athletes from the state during the sports edition of CM Connect: Achievers of the Month, recognising their performances at various competitions.

The development comes as Meghalaya prepares to host the 39th National Games in 2027. Muay Thai has been proposed as one of the disciplines for the Games.

If included, the sport would give Muay Thai athletes from across the country a national-level competitive platform while helping increase its popularity among young people. It would also add to Meghalaya’s efforts to promote a wider range of sporting disciplines and create opportunities for emerging athletes.