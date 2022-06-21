Meghalaya has been reeling under devastating floods. The districts affected are East Khasi Hills, West Khasi Hills, Southwest Khasi Hills, Ri-Bhoi, East Garo Hills, West Garo Hills, North Garo Hills, South Garo Hills, South West Garo Hills, East Jaintia Hills, West Jaintia Hills.

Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma today visited the West Garo Hills and inspected the Koinadubi bridge connecting to Megadop and Tibapara village that was damaged in the incessant rains. Sangma asked the District Administration to repair the bridge and check the availability of food items in the adjoining villages.

For the first time in Garo Hills, the Indian Air Force will conduct sorties to airdrop food and other relief materials to the most devastated villages in South Garo Hills district's Siju, Rongara, Mahadeo, and Maheskola, whose residents have been cut off from the rest of the country by road and telecommunication network following the June 17th flash floods, which have claimed numerous lives and destroyed extensive property.

Talking twitter CM wrote, “On the way to Baghmara, I inspected the Koinadubi bridge connecting Megadop & Tibapara villages in #WestGaroHills District that was damaged in the incessant rains. Have directed the Department to look into restoring it.”

“At Nagupara under Dalu Block, #WestGaroHills inspected a bridge that was broken to half in the rains. Instructions given to District Administration to repair the bridge & to check the availability of food items in the adjoining village.”

The total number of village effected are 924. Total population affected 6,33,929. Total human lives lost is 34. Number of missing 11. Total number of injured people 22. The heavy flood also damaged houses of 3,863partially. Total inmates in the relief camps are 4202. Total crop area affected (in hectares) are 12+15 ha+0.87 ha + 3hectares.