The entire country is drenched in the mood of Durga Puja and Navratri celebrations. Joining in the milieu is our leaders who are hoping puja pandals, dandiya programmes, equally rejoicing the cultural extravaganza with the people. In one such video that is making headlines is Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, who was seeing trying his hands on Dandiya while visiting puja pandals in Tura.

Sangma was puja pandal hopping in Tura when he too joined in the celebrations, with the Marwari Puja Committee members who ensured that the Chief Minister did not feel out of place and together danced the night out to the beats of traditional dandiya music.

Posting the video on Facebook and his experiences of trying his hands on Dandiya, the Meghalaya CM wrote, “Tried my hand at Rajasthani Dandiya while puja pandal hopping in Tura. Not quite the expert but it was a lot of fun joining in with the Tura Marwari Puja Committee members.”

Meanwhile, people are visiting puja pandals, attending Dandiya nights and enjoying the festivities in their respective states and districts, even political leaders too are gracing various puja events in their respective constituencies to add onto the fun and festive vibe.

Spectacular puja pandals, replicating temples, libraries, social elements are attracting huge crowd as festivities get a robust boost this year after a hiatus of Covid-19 induced pandemic in the last two years.