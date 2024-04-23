Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma expressed deep sorrow and condemnation over the tragic incident that unfolded in the Rongmil area of East Garo Hills, Meghalaya, on April 17, 2024, in a letter addressed to the citizens of Assam and Meghalaya

The letter highlights the discovery of 3 charred bodies, residents of Assam, found buried amidst the ashes of their burnt vehicle. The incident serves as a stark reminder of the brutality that can shake communities and emphasizes the urgent need for unity and compassion in the face of such tragedies.

Sangma emphasized that such actions have no place in society and represent a grave violation of shared humanity. He called upon individuals and communities in both Assam and Meghalaya to refrain from resorting to vigilante justice or any form of retaliation, emphasizing the importance of preventing discord and animosity from taking root.

The Chief Minister's letter also cautioned against the exploitation of the tragedy for nefarious agendas, urging vigilance against communal incitement and the spread of misinformation. He reiterated the commitment of authorities in Meghalaya to conduct a thorough investigation and bring the perpetrators to justice while upholding the principles of peace, justice, and the rule of law.

Sangma extended his deepest condolences to the affected families, assuring them that they are not alone in their grief. He emphasized the government's commitment to standing with the affected individuals and providing necessary support and assistance during this challenging period.