Meghalaya CM demands justice for nuns held in Chhattisgarh, cites baseless accusations
Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma seeks withdrawal of charges against two nuns. Allegations include human trafficking and forced religious conversion. Sangma highlights a pattern of religious targeting.
- Meghalaya CM calls charges against nuns shocking and unfounded
- Nuns arrested over alleged human trafficking and forced conversion
- Catholic Bishops’ Conference appeals to PM and Home Minister
Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma has written to Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai seeking the withdrawal of what he called “shocking and unfounded” charges against two Kerala nuns — Sister Vandana Francis and Sister Preethy Mary, who were arrested in Durg on July 26.
Taking to his official X handle, Sangma said the arrest on allegations of human trafficking and forced religious conversion reflects a “worrying pattern of religious targeting.”
He stressed that "such baseless accusations not only endanger the lives and freedoms of innocent individuals but also reflect a worrying pattern of religious targeting", adding, “Justice must prevail. Intolerance must not.”
The two nuns, working at Fatima Hospital in Agra, were accompanying three girls from Chhattisgarh to Agra when a TTE questioned the girls, who reportedly said they were travelling without tickets at the nuns' request.
Local activists, alerted by the TTE, alleged that the nuns were attempting forced religious conversions, triggering a protest and leading to their detention.
Sangma's letter called for a fair probe, protection of minority rights, and revocation of the charges. He also noted that the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India (CBCI) had appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene.
“This is a case of harassment and false allegations,” Sangma wrote, urging the Chhattisgarh government to uphold justice and constitutional values.
Furter, he informed that the Catholic Bishops' Conference of India (CBCI) also requested Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to intervene in this matter.
He outlined three points, seeking support and cooperation:
- Ensure a fair investigation into the matter
- Safeguard the rights of religious minorities in Chhattisgarh
- Consider revoking the case lodged against the nuns
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