Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, through a virtual ceremony on December 19, inaugurated the ambitious "10 Bed ICU Project" across 12 district hospitals and introduced two Tele ICU Hubs.

Taking to the microblogging site X, Chief Minister Sangma expressed his satisfaction, stating, "Glad to virtually launch the 10 Bed ICU Project in 12 district hospitals and 2 Tele ICU Hubs in Meghalaya."

The state, known for its challenging topography, has faced difficulties in providing critical care, especially in remote rural areas. The newly launched initiative integrates cloud technology to connect specialists with ICU wards in districts. Sangma emphasized that this technology-driven approach marks a significant stride in reshaping healthcare delivery in Meghalaya.

The comprehensive project not only focuses on enhancing ICU facilities in district hospitals but also introduces an online telehealth platform. This platform aims to bridge the gap between ICU patients and their local healthcare providers by connecting them with medical specialists through real-time data. The initiative is poised to empower healthcare providers on the ground, ensuring timely and efficient medical attention for patients in need.

Acknowledging the efforts of eGov Foundation, Chief Minister Sangma expressed gratitude, stating, "Must thank eGov Foundation for this wonderful initiative and the donors for making a big difference in the lives of the people of our state."