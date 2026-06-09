Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma welcomes release of 14 Kuki civilians, appeals for release of 6 Naga captives

National People's Party (NPP) National President and Meghalaya Chief Minister, Conrad Sangma, on Tuesday, June 9, welcomed the release of 14 Kuki civilians who had been detained in Manipur's Senapati district and described the development as a significant humanitarian gesture that could contribute to peace-building efforts in the state.

In a statement, Sangma expressed appreciation to the United Naga Council, Naga tribal hohos, civil society organisations, community leaders and other stakeholders for facilitating the release of the civilians.

He said the decision reflected the values of compassion, dignity, reconciliation and respect for human life that have long been associated with Naga society and traditions. According to Sangma, the move sends a message of hope at a time when communities in Manipur continue to grapple with the consequences of prolonged ethnic tensions and conflict.

The NPP leader commended the United Naga Council and various Naga organisations for what he described as their restraint, wisdom and commitment to humanitarian principles. He noted that the release demonstrated that peace and humanity could prevail even under challenging circumstances.

At the same time, Sangma appealed to Kuki civil society organisations, community leaders and concerned groups to reciprocate the gesture by ensuring the immediate and unconditional release of six Naga civilians who remain in captivity.

He stated that the release of the 14 Kuki civilians was a humanitarian act based on the principle that innocent civilians should not become victims of conflict. Sangma expressed hope that the same spirit would guide efforts to secure the safe return of the six Naga men to their families.

The Meghalaya Chief Minister further observed that the continued detention of civilians prolongs the suffering of affected families and communities and hampers efforts to restore normalcy and trust. He said the release of the remaining captives would serve as an important confidence-building measure and contribute to the healing process in Manipur.

Reiterating the National People's Party's commitment to peace and reconciliation, Sangma said the party would continue to support initiatives aimed at dialogue, communal harmony and the protection of citizens irrespective of tribe, community or faith.

He urged all stakeholders to build on the positive development and work collectively towards lasting peace, emphasizing that humanitarian values and compassion remain essential to resolving conflict and fostering reconciliation.