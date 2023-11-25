The pilot car of Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma's convoy was hit by a pick-up truck at Upper Shillong on November 25, police said.

The chief minister was safe, a police officer said. The chief minister was safe, a police officer said.

The incident took place at around 9:30 am at Upper Shillong while the CM was en route to Dawki town close to the Indo-Bangladesh border for an official programme.



Also Read: Assam: Convoy of Union Minister Rameshwar Teli meets with accident in Jagiroad

According to the police, a pick-up truck hit the pilot car of the CM's convoy which partially caused damage to both the vehicles.

Earlier this month, Union Minister Rameshwar Teli's convoy met with an accident in Jagiroad under Morigaon district on Friday.

The incident took place while the minister was on his way from Guwahati to Kaziranga. As per reports, three bodyguards including the driver were injured in the accident.

It is to be mentioned here that, earlier on one Mahindra Bolero allegedly used by the police of Central Minister Rameshwar Teli’s convoy hit and seriously injured a youth in Dibrugarh on April 8.

The convoy was coming from a one-way road. Presently the boy is admitted to a private nursing hospital in Dibrugarh.