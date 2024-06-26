Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee, is amongst the top contenders for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls, according to media reports.

After suffering a heavy loss in the recently-held Lok Sabha elections, the National People’s Party (NPP) is actively gearing up for the upcoming Gambegre bypolls with the party leaders assessing the names of potential candidates.

As per media reports, the ruling Meghalaya party has more than 10 potential names, including that of CM Sangma’s wife Mehtab Chandee, sister Agatha Sangma and brother James PK Sangma, in its list for the polls.

While the names of the contenders have not yet been finalised, media reports quoted an NPP leader who informed that the party workers are especially supportive of Mehtab Chandee and Agatha Sangma contesting for the upcoming elections.

Meanwhile, names of Linekar K Sangma, Rakesh Sangma, Ambrose Ch. Marak, Nehru Sangma are also on the list.