Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma took to the microblogging site X to express his pride and dedication as he witnessed the realization of a long-standing vision initiated by his late father, (L) PA Sangma. March 4 marked the 8th death anniversary of the leader, and to commemorate this occasion, the Chief Minister inaugurated the new college infrastructure at Captain Williamson Sangma College, Baghmara.

Joined by Education Minister Rakkam Sangma, former Education Minister and Chief Advisor to the Government Lahkmen Rymbui, and other dignitaries, Chief Minister Sangma presided over the unveiling of the college building, alongside various other crucial infrastructural developments.

The newly constructed college building, a symbol of progress and dedication, has been erected at a cost of Rs 8.52 crores. Additionally, the construction of separate hostels for boys and girls, costing Rs 1.20 crores, further enhances the educational facilities available at the institution.

Speaking at the inauguration, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma emphasized the significance of this milestone, highlighting the government's unwavering commitment to bolstering educational infrastructure across the state. He expressed gratitude for the vision set forth by his father over a decade ago, acknowledging the enduring impact of his legacy on the educational landscape of Meghalaya.