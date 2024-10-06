Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma extended support to the University of Science and Technology, Meghalaya (USTM) contributions as a leading educational institution after Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma criticised him for allegedly engaging in "flood jihad" in Guwahati.

Speaking during a talk show in New Delhi, the Meghalaya chief minister stated, "They are doing an excellent job. The USTM team is one of the premier education institutions in our state."

Further emphasising that the university has obtained all necessary permissions required for construction and establishing a varsity, CM Sangma mentioned that USTM is providing quality education across its various departments.

USTM, which has named its medical college after the CM's father P A Sangma, was recently granted permission to start an MBBS course with 150 seats, making it the first private medical college in the state.

He told Pratidin Times, "I've seen the commitment they have shown. While there are other issues that can be debated, the key point is that they are delivering quality education to their students."

Congratulating the USTM team for adhering to the rules and guidelines for construction, Sangma remarked, "All necessary permissions as per the regulations have been obtained from the deputy commissioner, the state government, and any relevant agencies."

Regarding environmental concerns, he said, "Education institutions are exempt from taking certain permissions related to environmental issues."

The USTM attracted criticism from Himanta Biswa Sarma when Guwahati faced floods earlier this year, leading the Assam Chief Minister to accuse the university of launching a "flood jihad."