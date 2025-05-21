Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma presented a Rs 1 crore check to Dr Norman Tunnel Hospital in Jowai today as part of the state's ongoing healthcare improvement efforts.

The funding represents the first installment of a larger Rs 2 crore commitment to the hospital under the Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy, which aims to strengthen non-profit healthcare institutions throughout the state.

"Dr Norman Tunnel Hospital is the fifth private hospital to benefit from this support, empowering it to continue its vital service to the community," Sangma noted in his social media announcement.

This latest disbursement follows a similar Rs 1 crore allocation to Holy Cross Hospital in Tura earlier this month in May, highlighting the government's systematic approach to enhancing medical infrastructure across different regions of Meghalaya.

The Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the KJP Assembly and acknowledged the dedication of healthcare professionals at Norman Tunnel Hospital, recognising their contributions to public health in the region.

The Meghalaya Health Advancement Policy represents a targeted investment in the state's healthcare delivery system, with particular focus on supporting non-profit institutions that serve communities at the grassroots level.