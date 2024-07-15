Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has presented the blueprint for the Wah Umkhrah waterfront rejuvenation and beautification project. This initiative, aimed at enhancing the appeal and sustainability of Meghalaya's urban areas, was unveiled during a recent meeting.

The project, valued at Rs 39 crore, has already been tendered out. "We expect the work to start soon," CM Sangma stated, highlighting the imminent commencement of the beautification efforts.

Describing the scope of the project, Sangma explained, "You can see the waterfront, all those circles with things that are there around the riverside. All this beautification work is going to happen now." He clarified that while the project currently covers a small stretch of the river, it marks a significant beginning.

The Chief Minister emphasised the project's potential impact on tourism, drawing parallels with other initiatives in the sector. However, he acknowledged the challenges ahead, noting, "Until the river is clean, no matter how much beautification we do, it's not really going to serve the purpose."

Sangma stressed the importance of a holistic approach to urban development. "All will have to go hand in hand," he said, expressing hope that the beautification efforts would catalyze a broader process of river cleaning and maintenance.

This project represents a step towards sustainable urban development in Meghalaya, balancing aesthetic improvements with environmental considerations. As work begins, it will be closely watched as a potential model for similar initiatives across the state.