Meghalaya CM distributes CMSDF sanction letters, flags off buses for educational institutions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on July 23 distributed sanction letters under the Chief Minister’s Special Development Fund (CMSDF), extending financial support to community institutions, educational establishments, sports organisations and local bodies across the state.

The programme, held at the Chief Minister’s official residence in Shillong, brought together beneficiaries from various districts who received grants for infrastructure and development projects. Sangma also flagged off buses procured through the CMSDF for educational institutions.

The sanctioned assistance will support projects including the construction of school buildings and additional classrooms, community and multipurpose halls, office facilities for grassroots organisations, sanitation units, basketball courts, drinking water systems, washing platforms, ambulance services, sports equipment and educational resources.

Among the beneficiaries were Synjuk Rangbah Shnong Dorbar Raid Mathan, Chibak Agalgittim Sports & Cultural Club, Laitnongrim Upper Primary School, Church of God (M&A), Sohryngkham, Rangthong Cultural Club and Sports Association, Reach Shillong Ministries, Mizo Women Welfare Society, Umpling Presbyterian Secondary School and St. Anthony’s Higher Secondary School, among others.

Speaking at the event, Sangma said the CMSDF has become a vital tool for addressing immediate developmental needs while complementing larger government programmes. “The CMSDF enables us to respond quickly to the aspirations and requirements of our communities by supporting projects that have a direct impact on people’s lives,” he said.

The Chief Minister reiterated the government’s commitment to balanced and inclusive growth, stressing that priority would continue to be given to projects identified at the grassroots level. He urged that every sanctioned project be implemented efficiently and completed within the stipulated timeframe to ensure timely benefits for the people.