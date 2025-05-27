Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, during his visit to Samanda village in East Garo Hills district, distributed mobile phones to Anganwadi workers, marking a crucial step toward enhancing grassroots implementation of health, nutrition, and early childhood development programs, particularly in rural and remote areas.

Aiming to improve access to safe drinking water for children, the chief minister also distributed IIT-developed ECO H2O water filters to Anganwadi centers under a programme aimed at rural communities.

Earlier, he also handed over financial aid under CM CAREs (Comfort, Assist, Respect, Empowerment) scheme to senior citizens, single mothers and people with disabilities at Samanda today.

The day also saw the inauguration of the new building of St. George Higher Secondary School. Describing the facility as a “symbol of commitment to nurturing young minds,” the CM expressed hope that the new infrastructure would inspire learning and creativity.

Additionally, M-Tabs (Digital Learning Aids) were distributed to students of the school, reinforcing the government’s push toward digital education in the state.