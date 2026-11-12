Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has handed over financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to 48 shortlisted restaurants, dhabas, cafes, eateries and roadside stopovers across nine districts under the state's Enhancement of Wayside Amenities Scheme.

The assistance, amounting to over Rs 2 crore, is aimed at improving facilities and services at establishments frequented by tourists and travellers.

In a post on X, Sangma said the initiative was part of the state's preparations for the 39th National Games 2027, with the government seeking to extend the event's impact beyond sports to tourism, hospitality and local livelihoods.

He said the financial support would help beneficiaries improve visitor facilities, provide quality services and ensure access to clean and accessible washrooms.

The Chief Minister urged the selected establishments to make proper use of the assistance and ensure that tourists can access washroom facilities at government-supported establishments.

Sangma said the initiative aims to strengthen Meghalaya's tourism infrastructure and create lasting opportunities for local businesses and communities ahead of the National Games.