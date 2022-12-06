Fulfilling the long pending demands of the people of Jengjal in West Garo Hills, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on Monday inaugurated the Jengjal Civil Sub-Division in presence of Health Minister James K. Sangma at Baljek, about 32 km from Tura in West Garo Hills.



“This day will be remembered by people for years. The creation of this new Sub – Division will enable the Government to initiate many other interventions that will cater to the needs of the people. The creation of the Sub Division will ensure that people of the region have efficient and faster delivery of Government Services,” the Chief Minister said.



On the occasion, the Chief Minister also took the opportunity to express his gratitude and best wishes to the farmers, who attended the programme at Jengjal from different parts of the State, wherein Meghalaya Farmers’ Day was also observed. In 2019, the State Government had declared December 4 as ‘Meghalaya Farmers’ Day’, however it was observed on Monday.



During the event, the Chief Minister made Direct Benefit Transfer to the tune of Rs. 30 cr to 60,000 producer households under Focus plus. The biggest DBT ever in the history of Meghalaya. Focus and Focus plus are the biggest farmers welfare programmes, wherein farmers are given financial grants.