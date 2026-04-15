Meghalaya CM engages with residents of Ksehkohlong during ‘CM Connect’ programme

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma interacted with residents of Ksehkohlong village in the West Khasi Hills district during the ‘CM Connect’ programme, reaffirming the state government’s commitment to inclusive and people-centric development.

The interactive session provided a platform for locals to directly present their concerns and developmental needs. Among the key issues raised were the construction and improvement of the approach road to the scenic Langshiang Falls, better link roads connecting remote villages, and the long-standing concerns regarding the salaries of private school teachers.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister assured residents that the government remains firmly committed to resolving these issues. He emphasized that initiatives like CM Connect are designed to strengthen grassroots governance by fostering direct engagement between the administration and the people.

Sangma reiterated that the state government would continue to listen to public grievances and take concrete steps to address them, ensuring balanced and inclusive development across Meghalaya. He added that such interactions help authorities better understand local challenges and formulate targeted solutions for the welfare and progress of communities.

The programme reflects the Meghalaya government’s ongoing efforts to enhance transparency, responsiveness, and citizen participation in governance, ultimately contributing to sustainable development throughout the state.