Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on July 19 assured that the registration of migrant workers will be done in letter and spirit, reiterating that tough action will be taken against those involved in breaking the law by conducting unauthorised checking of documents across the region.

So far, 10 cases have been filed against organisations and individuals involved in such acts.

Speaking to reporters after convening a meeting with a delegation of the Khasi Students’ Union (KSU), CM Sangma said that the state government is examining the different proposals and suggestions given by the union on the issue.

“We are examining the different proposals and suggestions given by them and we will see how to move forward on those,” he said.

The KSU has been intensifying the repeated checking of documents of migrant workers as a mark of protest against the alleged government’s failure to implement anti-influx mechanisms including the Meghalaya Residents’ Safety and Security Act (MRSSA), 2016 and Inner Line Permit (ILP) in the state.

According to the KSU, over 2500 migrant workers were pushed back during the last 12 days, after they were found without valid documents.

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The Meghalaya Chief Minister informed the delegation during the meeting that it has already been mentioned repeatedly that there are no provisions in the law regarding work permits. He added that the government has assured compulsory registration of migrant workers in the state.

“There was a particular notification to which I am presuming that individuals and organisations are referring to, which used the word ‘work permit’ but later on clarified the word ‘work permit’ refers to the application of the Inter-State Migrant Workers Act. So therefore, that particularly notification did ultimately came up with a corrigendum saying that work permit is not the actual word but work permit means implementation of the Inter-State Migrant Workmen Act, which does not have any provisions for work permit but it has a provision for registration of labourers done by the contractors or by the employers if they are five or more, who are going to come to the state, they have to come through this particular Act and register. So that is what the clarification was made and they said yes of course but their concerns is registration should be done and we said of course registrations should be done in letter and spirit,” he said.

CM Sangma also informed that the delegation has raised certain issues and concerns about the actual implementation of different laws at the state level, meaning state Act as well as national Act. “Of course, we have taken note of that and in fact wherever there are shortcomings, if there are any concerns anywhere, if they find out, they can complain to us and necessary steps will be taken to rectify them.”

“There were also suggestions given regarding the state Act in terms of the penalty that is there in the State Act that it should be stringent, which will definitely examine those matters. They also mentioned different aspects of verification and how people coming from outside can be verified,” he said, further assuring, “We are taking those suggestions and we are examining those aspects also.”

“But at the end of the day what is important is that they are concern about ensuring that whatever rules and laws coming out should be implemented in a proper manner and purpose should be served ensuring that migrant labourers coming in should have proper documentation and whether in terms of background check or in term of identification and other formalities,” Sangma added.

On the KSU’s announcement to intensify checking of documents till the government is ready to come up with anti-influx mechanisms, the CM said nobody has the right to conduct such checking. According to him, 10 cases have been filed against organisations and individuals who have been doing this.

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“Yesterday in Sohra also, very firm action was taken by the police and nothing was allowed. Therefore, our job is to ensure that law is implemented and wherever these kinds of things happen the law will take its own course and if somebody is breaking the law and creating any kind of situation then the law will take its course,” Sangma maintained.

“So we had a discussion with the organization and the members to clarify certain concerns because I felt strongly that in terms of being clear on the laws, being clear on the provisions of the different Acts should not be a reason for any kind of confusion and hence, wanted to make it clear what has been said and what is in the Act and provisions and also understanding what is the actual concerns that are there – that was the purpose but as I said nobody has the right to check and anybody who does that and any organization or individual, who does that, the law will take its course,” he reiterated.