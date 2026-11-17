Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma has reiterated his vision of transforming the state into India's next AI Valley, with 125 jobs in the artificial intelligence sector announced at the inaugural session of an AI Job Fair organised in collaboration with Shamrock AI.

In a post on X, Sangma said the initiative reflected a vision he had pursued since 2008, when he first aimed to position Shillong and Meghalaya as an IT hub.

He said the state government had been working over the years to develop infrastructure, nurture local talent and build partnerships with industry leaders to support the growth of the technology sector.

“Our ambition is clear: to make Meghalaya the dream AI Valley of India and a destination for leading technology companies, creating opportunities for our youth and attracting talent from across the region and beyond,” he said.

Sangma described the 125 jobs as only the beginning, adding that the government was committed to creating more opportunities for the state's youth.

He also acknowledged the contributions of Shamrock AI, Prolifics, industry partners, educational institutions and the state IT Department in making the initiative possible.