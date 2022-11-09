Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad Sangma today on November 9 visited 33 Rambrai Jyrngam constituency and established the Rambrai Community and Rural Development (C&RD) block while uplifting the morale of the party workers and supporters of National People’s Party and informed them about the initiatives take up by the NPP-led MDA Government to ensure development of the area.

Taking to Twitter, Conrad Sangma says, “The NPP-led MDA Govt. endeavoured to reach the unreached areas in Meghalaya, ensuring no bias, staying committed to a ‘development for all’ policy. We have miles to go to serve the underserved but we have started the process & we will fulfill what we promised.”

During an interaction programme with the beneficiaries of FOCUS, PROGRESS, SHG & YESS, Meghalaya, Chief Minister Conrad Sangma established the Rambrai Community and Rural Development (C&RD) block and reiterated government’s commitment to border areas people. “This step of establishing the Rambrai C&RD Block not only reflects our commitment to our border areas people but shows our determination to ensure no area in Meghalaya is left behind from development,” mentioned Sangma in his tweet.

“Rambrai and the other 108 villages have suffered negligence for decades as border area villages. The NPP-led MDA Govt. has put an end to this negligence through the inauguration of the Rambrai C&RD Block. We feel contented to fulfill this yearning of our people,” continued CM Sangma in his tweet.