Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on September 25 urged the adoption of sustainable mining methods in order to minimise the impact of mining on ecology and the environment, encouraging miners to distinguish between extracting minerals and maintaining nature's balance.

Stressing that a line must be drawn in order to preserve nature, CM Conrad said that the same cannot be ignored, adding that stakeholders must adopt methods which ensure that sustainability and balance is maintained.

The chief minister said this while he was inaugurating a workshop on “Enhancing Mineral Exploration through NMET” organised by the Directorate of Mineral Resources, Government of Meghalaya, at State Convention Centre.

Furthermore, he noted that exploration of minerals has become more accurate, easy and scientific with technological advancements and gave emphasis to NESAC which has an important role in mining activities as well as in other sectors like water resources and forest resources mapping.

Speaking during the event, the Meghalaya CM said that the state's land holding system is unique and rooted in culture and tradition, which must not be ignored. He also laid emphasis on the need to justify the transition of mining from the traditional method which has been going on for generations.

He said that banning of non-scientific mining methods affects families economically, adding that it should hence be fairly done.

During the occasion, the CM also released the State Geological and Mineral Map of Meghalaya on 1:1 million scale and also launched the Meghalaya Minerals Database during the occasion.