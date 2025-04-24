Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma, on April 24, emphasised the role of technology in driving meaningful change during his address at the Digital Governance & Emerging Technologies Workshop.

"Technology holds a special place for me—it must drive positive change and solve real issues to be truly impactful in governance and the private sector," Sangma wrote on X.

The Chief Minister highlighted significant healthcare improvements achieved through technological interventions.

"Through technological intervention in our MOTHER program, we successfully tracked high-risk pregnancies and initiated timely actions, significantly reducing MMR and IMR in the state," he noted, referring to reductions in maternal and infant mortality rates.

Sangma also detailed how technology is being leveraged for child development initiatives. "Under the ECD mission, we leverage technology to promote cognitive and holistic development in children," he explained.

Environmental management has also benefited from technological adoption. "We are also utilising technology to map watersheds, catchment areas, springs, and forest cover, and this data is crucial in helping us manage our water resources efficiently," the Chief Minister stated.

Regarding agricultural innovation, Sangma revealed his interest in Japanese agricultural technology, referencing observations from his recent visit. "Was impressed to see Japan's innovative use of technology in agriculture during my last visit," he said.

The administration is actively seeking international collaborations to enhance Meghalaya's agricultural sector. "We aim to explore partnerships to enhance agricultural quality and productivity in Meghalaya, benefiting our farmers through smart, sustainable solutions," he added.

Sangma outlined a broader vision for technological development in the state: "Our IT-driven governance is a key aspect of our broader vision to establish Shillong as a leading IT hub. Recognising the significance of emerging technologies is essential to our strategic approach, enabling us to enhance governance and improve the quality of life for our citizens."