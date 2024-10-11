Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma extended gratitude to the Central government for its recent release of tax devolution funds to the northeastern states.

The Centre has allocated an amount of Rs 1,367 crore to Meghalaya, following which the Meghalaya chief minister thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

Taking to the microblogging site X, CM Sangma praised the move, stating that the release of taxes will aid in important capital projects.

He wrote on X, "Would like to thank Hon’ble PM @narendramodi ji and Union FM @nsitharaman ji for releasing an advance share of taxes to States. This will help us take up important capital works."

Among the northeastern states, Assam emerged as the largest beneficiary receiving a substantial Rs 5,573 crore, followed by Arunachal Pradesh with Rs 3,131 crore. Other states in the region also received notable amounts: Meghalaya (Rs1,367 crore), Manipur (Rs 1,276 crore), Tripura (Rs 1,261 crore), Nagaland (Rs 1,014 crore), and Mizoram (Rs 891 crore).

The tax devolution aims to support state governments in implementing various development projects and policies.