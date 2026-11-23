Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on November 23 extended warm greetings to the Khasi community on the occasion of Seng Kut Snem, celebrating the community’s faith, cultural identity and indigenous heritage.

In a message shared on social media, Sangma paid tribute to the legacy of the Seng Khasi Movement and highlighted the importance of preserving Khasi traditions, culture and identity for future generations.

He expressed hope that the occasion would renew the community’s commitment to safeguarding its rich heritage and passing it on to generations to come.

Seng Kut Snem is celebrated annually on November 23, commemorating the foundation of the Seng Khasi Movement in 1899, which was established to preserve the indigenous Khasi faith, traditions and way of life.

The festival is marked by traditional rituals, cultural processions, folk dances, music and community gatherings, reflecting the rich cultural heritage of the Khasi people.