Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma, on February 26, felicitated the medal winners who brought pride to the state at the 37th National Games 2025 held in Uttarakhand.

The event was a proud moment for the athletes - Gold medalist Vikash Rana; silver medalists Elizabeth Vincent and Indra Sharma, and bronze medalists Pynshngaiñ Kurbah, Kiran Devi and B. Anandhi, as the chief minister congratulated the medalists for their exceptional achievemens in the national event.

Lauding their commitment to excellence, Chief Minister Sangma also appreciated coach Ian Vincent for his exceptional guidance in leading the team to victory, highlighting the significant role of coaches in shaping the future of athletes.

In addition to felicitating the athletes, CM Sangma also released the Meghalaya Sports Action Plan 2025-32 and launched the 'Chief Minister’s Football Mission', aimed at boosting football development in the state.

In his address, CM Conrad K Sangma emphasised the government’s continuous efforts to develop sports infrastructure in Meghalaya since 2018.

He explained that the government has worked steadfastly to hone sporting talents in the state, "investing heavily in infrastructure to ensure access to world-class facilities for athletes." He further mentioned that Meghalaya’s role as the host for the 39th National Games in 2027 would provide even more momentum for these efforts.

Acknowledging the growing sports culture in the state, the chief minister highlighted that the government would continue to support various sports associations in preparing athletes for future competitions, with a special focus on the upcoming National Games.

To further encourage and support the athletes, the chief minister distributed cash awards to the athletes who have brought laurels to the state in national and international competitions.

CM Sangma reiterated that the government’s push for sports since 2018 is already showing results, with more remarkable achievements expected in the long term.