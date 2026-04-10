Meghalaya CM felicitates 40 meritorious SSLC students from Khasi and Jaintia Hills

In a significant initiative to promote academic excellence, Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma felicitated 40 meritorious students who excelled in the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) examination from the Khasi and Jaintia Hills districts. The students were honoured with cash awards under the Chief Minister’s Special Grant.

Describing the programme as a first-of-its-kind initiative, the Chief Minister emphasized the government’s commitment to recognising talent and nurturing the aspirations of young learners. He announced that the felicitation would be made an annual tradition to consistently encourage academic achievement across the state.

During the ceremony, the Chief Minister interacted with the students and listened to their heartfelt testimonials, which he said were deeply inspiring. He expressed confidence that the youth of Meghalaya hold immense potential and are well-equipped to shape the state’s future.

“Celebrating excellence and supporting the dreams of our students remains a priority for the government. Meghalaya’s future is in capable hands,” the Chief Minister said, encouraging the students to continue working hard, dream big, and excel in their chosen paths.

Reaffirming the state government’s commitment to education, he assured continued support for students in their academic journeys and overall development.