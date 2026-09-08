Meghalaya CM felicitates 46 sportspersons ahead of 39th National Games

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on September 8 felicitated 46 sportspersons from across the state, representing 46 different sporting disciplines, in recognition of their achievements at the state, national and international levels.

Sangma also interacted with the sportspersons, coaches and representatives of various sports associations to hear about their aspirations and understand the support required to further strengthen their sporting careers.

The Chief Minister said the interaction was aimed at listening to the athletes and identifying ways to provide greater support as they continue their pursuit of excellence.

The felicitation comes as Meghalaya prepares to host the 39th National Games in 2027. Sangma said the athletes would have an important role to play in representing Meghalaya and contributing to the state’s sporting success at the national level.

He expressed pride in the achievements of the sportspersons and said he looked forward to seeing them reach greater heights in their respective disciplines.

The Chief Minister also acknowledged the role of coaches and sports associations in nurturing talent and helping athletes compete successfully at higher levels.