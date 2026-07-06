Meghalaya CM flags FCRA concerns, seeks safeguards for Christian institutions

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma met Union Home Minister Amit Shah in New Delhi on Sunday and urged the Centre to address the state's concerns over the proposed changes to the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA), saying the amendments could affect Christian institutions involved in public service.

Sangma was accompanied by a delegation comprising representatives of the Presbyterian Church of India, the North East India Christian Council, the Archdiocese of Shillong and the Garo Baptist Convention.

During the meeting, the delegation highlighted concerns over certain provisions of the FCRA and their potential impact on institutions working in education, healthcare, social welfare and community development across the state.

Sangma urged the Union government to take Meghalaya's unique circumstances into account while considering changes to the law and sought safeguards to ensure that organisations engaged in public service are able to continue their work without interruption.

"Any changes to the law should not disrupt the functioning of genuine institutions engaged in public service," Sangma said.

He noted that Christian institutions operate a large network of schools, colleges, hospitals and community service programmes, particularly in rural and remote parts of Meghalaya.

Sharing details of the meeting on X, the chief minister said, "We sought the Union Government's consideration in safeguarding the smooth functioning of these institutions and the interests of the people of the State."

He also thanked Shah "for a patient hearing" and said the Meghalaya government "remains committed to protecting the interests of its people and institutions."

According to official estimates, Christians make up around 74.6 per cent of Meghalaya's population, with about 2.21 million people identifying as Christians, making the state one of India's three Christian-majority states.