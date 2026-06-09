Meghalaya CM flags off 55 e-buses under PM e-Bus Sewa scheme

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma on June 9 flagged off a fleet of electric buses under the PM e-Bus Sewa, describing it as a major step towards sustainable, accessible and modern public transportation in the state.

Sharing the development through a post on X, the Chief Minister said the initiative would significantly strengthen Meghalaya's green mobility infrastructure while ensuring inclusive public transport services.

The project includes a fleet of 55 electric buses comprising 25 nine-metre buses with a seating capacity of 27 passengers each and 30 seven-metre buses capable of accommodating 22 passengers each.

According to Sangma, the buses have a driving range of over 150 kilometres and are equipped with wheelchair accessibility features to ensure mobility for persons with disabilities and other commuters requiring special assistance.

“Together, we move towards cleaner, smarter and more efficient mobility,” the Chief Minister said.

As part of the initiative, a dedicated e-bus depot is also being developed at Umsawli in New Shillong to support the operation and maintenance of the electric bus fleet.

The Chief Minister noted that the project aligns with broader efforts to promote environmentally sustainable urban transport, reduce carbon emissions and provide efficient public transportation facilities to residents.

The launch marks a significant milestone in Meghalaya's transition towards cleaner and more modern urban mobility solutions while contributing to the state's long-term sustainability goals.