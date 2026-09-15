Meghalaya CM flags off mobile medical units to improve healthcare access in remote areas

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma on September 15 flagged off three Mobile Medical Units (MMUs) aimed at improving access to healthcare in remote parts of the state.

The units will operate across Sohra, Pynursla and Baghmara, covering 93 villages and benefiting more than two lakh people. Each MMU will have a doctor and a paramedic to provide essential healthcare services closer to communities that have limited access to medical facilities.

Sangma said the initiative is part of the government's Smart Village movement, which uses technology and targeted interventions to improve access to essential services.

"Distance is never a barrier to accessing healthcare," Sangma said in a post on X on September 15.

He said the success of the initiative would be judged by its impact on the ground rather than the launch itself.

"The real measure of this initiative will not be the flag-off, but the lives we touch, the patients we treat and the difference we make at the grassroots," he said.

Sangma also extended his best wishes to the teams operating the mobile units as they begin taking healthcare services to remote communities across the three regions.