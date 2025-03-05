Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma flagged off six new maintenance vehicles for the Meghalaya Energy Corporation Limited (MeECL) at Lumjingshai, Shillong, marking a significant step in enhancing the state's power infrastructure.

The vehicles, equipped with aerial and hydraulic ladders, will enable linesmen to safely and efficiently carry out maintenance work.

The vehicles ensure faster and safer maintenance operations, contributing to better electricity service across the state.

Earlier, the state government also launched a comprehensive approach to address electricity dues and improve the power infrastructure. As part of this initiative, the Chief Minister, along with Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, introduced the One-Time Settlement (OTS) Scheme 2025.

The scheme is designed to provide relief to domestic low-tension and Below Poverty Line consumers with electrical loads of up to 5 KW.

The OTS scheme, running from March 1 to March 31, 2025, offers electricity bill defaulters an opportunity to settle their outstanding payments with significant financial relief.

It aims to ease the burden of unpaid electricity bills while simultaneously improving the overall power distribution system in Meghalaya.